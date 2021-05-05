Vigo County Historical Museum debuts new exhibit

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new exhibit for you to check out at the Vigo County Historical Museum in downtown Terre Haute.

'Vigo Inspired Arts and Artists' is the new display. Museum leaders say this display features the museum's finest pieces.

They were all created by historical artists from Vigo County. You'll find sculptures, watercolor, and sand art.

The show featuring these pieces will take place Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm at the museum.