Vigo County Historical Museum celebrates opening with ribbon cutting

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Historical Museum celebrates its new home with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday.

Dozens of local leaders and community members gathered with museum staff to celebrate.

The new location has been in the works for many years.

Now, the community can finally enjoy the new space.

It’s located on Wabash Avenue near 9th Street.

The museum features three floors of Vigo County history, a café, gift shop and auditorium.

