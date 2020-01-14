Vigo County Highway Department restructuring calls for the elimination of some positions

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Highway Department is currently undergoing some changes.

Leaders are in the middle of restructuring the department.

Right now officials say the engineering and highway departments are separate. Under the new plan, these two departments would be combined.

News 10 spoke with Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins. He says combining the offices would improve efficiency.

"That's the overall goal with all of this. It's to make the things that we do better for the public," Robbins said.

Under the plan, the engineering department would be taking over the highway department.

The plan does call for the elimination of some positions while other positions will be expanded.