The Vigo County Highway Department has new additions to snow fleet

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Highway Department is geared up and ready to go for the upcoming winter season. The highway department wants you to know that they are more than prepared for anything this coming winter.

News 10 reached out to the department and they say that salt levels are full and they even have an excess amount from last year's stock. They are planning on publishing maps that will include what and when certain roads will be plowed during snowy weather.

The department is also very happy to announce some new additions that will make things run more smoothly throughout the winter season.

We spoke with Larry Robbins, Vigo Co. Engineer, and he says, "We do have some new trucks this year. We also did get five new tandems that are incorporated into the fleet. So hopefully that's fewer breakdowns so the public will see better service that way. "

Robbins wants to remind the public to be safe and drive carefully in the winter months. If you do see a plow driving near you, slow down and always be aware of your surroundings.