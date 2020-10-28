Vigo County High School's going back to A-B schedule

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Vigo county high schools had a quick taste of normalcy, but now, because of what happened outside school grounds the 3 traditional high schools are taking some steps back.

As the days get colder and shorter, the COVID-19 positivity rate climbs.

"You know nobody likes this," Bill Riley, Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Corporation said.

Now, because of the rise in cases in Vigo County the Vigo County School Corporation is making changes again.

"Unfortunately it's our high school students that will feel it," Riley said.

Starting Thursday students at Terre Haute North, South, and West Vigo will go back to an A-B schedule. Exactly like how they started the school year.

Riley said it ties back to a lot of get-togethers happening outside of the school day. He said people will have gatherings at night, or on the weekend, someone will contract the virus and without knowing, go to school during their infectious period.

That's why Riley said more and more students and staff are being put into quarantine. He said it's more hurtful than helpful for everyone else in the school.

"It's so disruptive to our children's education that unfortunately, an A-B schedule would be less disruptive," Riley said.

He said lowering the number of people in the building at one time can slow the spread and help with contact tracing. It can also help ensure social distancing during busy times of the day.

But, he said it's not the route they wanted to take

"I think it's sad. Our community spread has gotten to a point now where contact tracing is revealing that these social events on the weekends, at night, outside of school are now causing a problem inside of the school," he said.

Riley said they will not look at going back full-time, in-person in high school until after winter break. He said there is still the possibility they will have to go full remote if cases continue to rise.

Riley also said they are keeping a close eye on other schools. He said it's not out of the question to have one school at a time go to remote learning for one week, like Meadows elementary did, to help.