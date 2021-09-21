Vigo County Health Department's COVID-19 numbers show virus impacting more kids and teens

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department released the latest COVID-19 stats for the county.

The health department reported 643 new cases in the county last week. That is up from 576 cases the week before.

This past week marks the highest case numbers in the county since the spike in cases late last year and early this year.

By Age

The county also shared the latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases by age, and a majority of the cases are younger people.

The number shows the age range most impacted by the virus is 10-19, with 131 cases.

Another number to note is the number of kids aged 0-9 with COVID-19. The health department reports 60 kids in that age range have tested positive for the virus. That is double last week's numbers.