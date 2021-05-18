Vigo County Health Department weighs in on CDC mask guidelines

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department has released a statement on the new CDC mask guidance.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control said vaccinated people wouldn't need to wear masks in most circumstances.

The Vigo County Health Department says don't ditch your masks just yet...and get vaccinated.

Businesses still have the right to require masks. Some people may choose to wear masks despite being fully vaccinated.

Under CDC guidance, unvaccinated people should still be wearing them. See the full statement from the Vigo County Health Department below.

"The CDC has stated fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks indoors and don’t have to wear masks outdoors, even in crowded spaces.



Individuals who have not been vaccinated should continue to wear masks pursuant to CDC recommendations.

The most powerful tool we have to protect against the COVID-19 virus is the vaccine. Because of the vaccine, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are decreasing dramatically. The vaccine allows us to live our lives more normally and without fear.

As of today, 37.5% of our population in Vigo County are fully vaccinated. Further, we must remember, that we still have citizens who are not eligible to be vaccinated which are those younger than 12 years-of-age.

Businesses also have every right to continue to use masks and to require them for employees and customers. Some individuals may choose to wear masks and many businesses, schools, hospitals, and other employers may choose to require masks in their buildings. That will remain their choice.

Regardless of the new CDC guidance, this fact remains clear: The most powerful thing anyone can do to end this pandemic is to get vaccinated.

We have worked together as a community to get where we are now, so please don’t ditch your mask just yet and get vaccinated."