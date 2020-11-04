Vigo County Health Department warns residents who visited these three place about COVID-19 exposure

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is warning people who may have visited several different locations in the county.

On Wednesday, the health department said if you visited The Verve or Charlie's over Halloween weekend, you have a high risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The health department also says there is a high amount of cases linked to Bible Baptist Church.

If you've been to any of those places, and you have symptoms you should get tested.

You can schedule a test at this link.