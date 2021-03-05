Vigo County Health Department wants you to remain vigilant against the fight of COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County Health Department said it is giving up to 300 vaccinations a day. However, there have been some problems. People are showing up late to their appointments, or they're not bringing their first dose cards when they go to receive their second dose.

Health officials told News 10 these are both important.

Without them, your appointment can be canceled.

Health officials said, "It puts us at a standstill, and we don't want to be at any standstill. We want, we have you scheduled at a specific time to get your vaccination at a specific time and we need you there at that time to keep the ball rolling."

The Vigo County Health Department said they've fully vaccinated more than 11,000 people so far, but COVID-19 cases are on the rise once again in the county.

The health department said they're seeing cases come from everywhere, including our long term care facilities.

They add the positive cases are coming from those who did not get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who chose to get vaccinated are not contracting the virus.

Health officials said they know the vaccine is working, but they need you at home to do your part and help stop the spread of the virus.

Health officials said, "The moment that we all decide 'oh well it's blue, let's go ahead and take our masks off and go to the grocery store' that's going to get us back into yellow."

Health officials told News 10 that right now we are in yellow which means we have a moderate spread of COVID-19.

To get back down to blue, which means low community spread, health officials are urging you to keep following health guidelines.