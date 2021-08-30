Clear
Vigo County Health Department to host COVID-19 mobile clinic

The Vigo County Health Department says it will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week.

Posted: Aug 30, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Aug 30, 2021 9:51 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says it will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic later this week.

It's all in an effort to get more people in the community vaccinated against the virus.

The mobile clinic will happen on Thursday, September 2, at the West Terre Haute IGA.

You can stop in and receive the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine from 10 am to 1 pm and then again from 4 pm to 6 pm.

You have to be at least 18, and the health department asks that you bring a photo ID if available.

