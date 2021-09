VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department is continuing its efforts to keep the community safe.

The department is hosting a Mobile Vaccine Clinic at Family Learning Day.

The clinic will be open on Saturday from 9 in the morning until noon at the Vigo County Public Library.

Those looking to get vaccinated can get their first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be available for those 18 and older.