VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says it will move its COVID-19 vaccination site later this week.

Currently, the health department is stationed near Regional Hospital on Terre Haute's southside. Their last day there will be Tuesday, April 20.

Starting on April 21, the health department will provide vaccines from their offices at 696 South 1st Street.

