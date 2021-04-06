Vigo County Health Department set to hold weekend vaccine clinic - here's what you need to know

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department wants to make it easy to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

This weekend, the department will hold a vaccine clinic. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered.

Officials told us they are happy to put on this vaccination clinic.

You have to be at least 18-years-old to get this vaccine.

It takes place on Saturday at the Vigo County Clinic near Regional Hospital. It will happen from 9 am to 6 pm.

You will need to make an appointment. To schedule one, click here.