Vigo County Health Department sees surge in COVID-19 cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Health Department leaders are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
As of Thursday, the number of cases in the county is up to 101.
We spoke with Roni Elder with the health department. She says this is a trend they didn't want to see as places begin to reopen.
Elder told us it's important to know the virus can and will spread rapidly if you're not careful. Wear a facemask and practice social distancing.
"There are a lot of people going in and out. It's so important that we contain any positive cases because it spreads so quickly and so easily that we can quickly become a hot spot before we get a handle on it," Elder said.
The health department hasn't reported any new deaths recently. Right now, according to the Vigo County Health Department, there are five confirmed deaths.
