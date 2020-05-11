Vigo County Health Department says businesses that do not follow guidelines could be in jeopardy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department says businesses that do not follow health guidelines could be in jeopardy.

Environmentalists with the department are visiting establishments that are opening. They also followed up on complaints that they received on Monday.

The Health Department says employees at food establishments must wear masks. Restaurants must space out tables and use limited seating.

Businesses should also screen employees.

The health department can step-in if there are violations. The department holds licenses for businesses that sell food.

"That is in jeopardy if they are not going to be compliant and do the things they need to do to protect the public," Roni Elder, from the Vigo County Health Department said.

You can report concerns about businesses not following guidelines on Facebook or call their office.