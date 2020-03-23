Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has its third case of COVID-19.

The Vigo County Health Department Joint Information Center now lists three positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

A release from Union Health says the hospital has tested 48 people for COVID-19 - and so far they have three positive cases and 16 negative cases.

Details surrounding the condition of the third person that tested positive were not immediately clear.