Vigo County Health Department reports three positive cases of COVID-19

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County has its third case of COVID-19.
The Vigo County Health Department Joint Information Center now lists three positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
A release from Union Health says the hospital has tested 48 people for COVID-19 - and so far they have three positive cases and 16 negative cases.
Details surrounding the condition of the third person that tested positive were not immediately clear.
