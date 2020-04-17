Vigo County Health Department reports 4th coronavirus death as county hits 50 cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department has announced a fourth COVID-19 death in the county on Friday.
That's as the county also said there have been 50 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. 46 of the cases remain active, with four deaths.
Statewide, Indiana has 10,154 confirmed cases and 519 deaths. A total of 54,785 tests have been administered.
The Indiana State Department of Health reports the following numbers for counties in the Wabash Valley:
Vermillion: 5 cases | 0 deaths | 54 tests
Parke: 8 cases | 0 deaths | 75 tests
Clay: 14 cases | 0 deaths | 137 tests
Putnam: 47 cases | 4 deaths | 339 tests
Greene: 37 cases | 3 deaths | 250 tests
Sullivan: 7 cases | 0 deaths | 77 tests
Knox: 16 cases | 0 deaths | 145 tests
Daviess: 27 cases | 1 death | 167 tests
Owen: 21 cases | 1 death | 179 tests
Martin: 5 cases | 0 deaths | 38 tests
