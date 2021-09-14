Vigo County Health Department releases stats for its first day of fairgrounds drive-thru COVID-19 clinic

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department released stats for the first day of their drive-thru COVID-19 clinic at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

The health department partnered with the Indiana State Department of Health to host the clinic.

On Monday, the health department gave 355 COVID-19 tests, and 66 people received the vaccine.

The drive-thru clinic continues Tuesday and Wednesday. You can stop in from noon until 8 pm, and you do not need to be a Vigo County resident.

You can preregister at this link.

If you can't make it to the drive-thru event, check out this link to find a COVID-19 vaccination location closer to you.