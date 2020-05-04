Clear

Vigo County Health Department putting guidelines in place for businesses as they re-open.

Local Health Leaders are saying "slow down" when going out to businesses that are re-opening. They're placing guidelines as we enter each stage.

Posted: May 4, 2020 3:30 PM
Updated: May 4, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Local health officials are saying slow down. This comes as many businesses are starting to open back up.

Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department said now is not the time to rush out the door.


VIGO COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT SUGGESTED RESTAURANT GUIDELINES Tentative Opening May 11, 2020

\Develop protocol to screen employees and customers upon entry

  • Require symptomatic employees to stay home and recommend they be tested
  • Place hand sanitizer in lobby, at cashier stations, and in restrooms
  • Provide non-surgical masks and require use by all employees
  • Require employees to wash hands frequently

Post signage stating:
o Customers should not enter with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19
o Occupancy limited to 50%
o Individuals 65 and over and those individuals with high-risk health conditions or
any other vulnerabilities should not enter

  • Bar areas to remain closed
  • Live Music not permitted
  • Limit the number of customers in the restaurant to 50% of the seating capacity
  • Tables or available booths should be spaced at least 6 feet apart (including outside seating areas)
  • Limit the number of customers at any table to 6 or less
  • Consider using a reservation and/or call ahead only process to ensure capacity and
  • distancing requirements are not exceeded
  • No one is permitted to sit in the waiting area, they must wait in the car
  • Consider installing shields at host/hostess stand and cashier stand
  • Do not offer self-serve buffets, beverage stations, or condiments on a counter for access by multiple users
  • Remove all condiment containers from tables and replace with single use
  • Provide food handling refresher training to all employees

CLEANING AND DISINFECTING

  • Clean high-contact areas and objects such as door handles, phones, pens, and keypads every hour
  • Use electronic ordering or disposable menus, or sanitize menus after each use
  • Use disposable silverware or rolled silverware (and use gloves when rolling)
  • Sanitize all tabletops and chair arms after each table turns
  • Increase cleaning of restrooms
  • Enhance cleaning of facility after hours and use recommended disinfectants

That's because we're still in the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic and there's still no cure for the virus.

Elder said Vigo County still has not seen its peak yet with the virus.

LINK | 'BACK ON TRACK INDIANA' GOVERNOR HOLCOMB ANNOUNCES STATE'S NEXT STEPS AFTER STAY AT HOME ORDER

So, Health Department leaders are adding guidelines for places that will be re-opening during each stage.

For Stage 2, Elder said all employees in the food industry will have to wear masks.

You should even wear a mask while you're in retail stores. Elder said it's vital that you understand people could still have the virus and not know.

"Real numbers aren't going to come through for 10-14 days so if we full force just let people get back to their normal lives we can have a huge outbreak of hotspots in a lot of places," said Elder.

Elder said she does believe the Governor's Back on Track Indiana plan will work in the long run. 

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 19933

Reported Deaths: 1132
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion6176360
Lake203695
Cass12932
Hamilton82469
Hendricks76441
Johnson70672
St. Joseph65820
Allen61954
Madison43952
Clark33116
Elkhart31112
Bartholomew26814
Porter2527
LaPorte2518
Hancock23011
Shelby22212
Floyd20317
Decatur20228
Delaware20015
Boone19823
Howard1919
Jackson1651
Morgan1636
Tippecanoe1562
Vanderburgh1511
Grant14412
Harrison1388
Dearborn1359
Monroe1308
Miami1151
Lawrence10513
Orange10410
Warrick10116
Montgomery1000
Franklin977
Greene966
Ripley946
Noble8314
Jennings823
White820
Putnam764
Vigo676
Newton618
Wabash602
Clinton561
Scott522
Daviess5114
Washington450
Henry441
Carroll411
Wayne383
Kosciusko361
Jasper361
Rush341
Fulton331
Marshall311
Jefferson300
Pulaski290
Fayette294
LaGrange282
Steuben261
Dubois250
Owen241
Clay221
DeKalb221
Whitley211
Tipton201
Knox200
Brown181
Crawford180
Starke172
Jay160
Randolph162
Sullivan160
Switzerland150
Fountain132
Posey120
Parke120
Benton110
Huntington112
Perry110
Warren111
Blackford91
Adams81
Wells70
Union70
Gibson70
Vermillion70
Martin70
Ohio50
Spencer51
Pike20
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 61499

Reported Deaths: 2618
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook423241786
Lake4161145
DuPage3611192
Will2868162
Kane193557
McHenry73837
Winnebago57916
St. Clair53733
Rock Island4369
Madison36524
Kankakee35826
Kendall3056
Unassigned2570
Sangamon20811
Randolph1791
Champaign1776
Jackson1399
Boone13811
Ogle1291
DeKalb1251
Macon12212
Clinton1125
Peoria1063
McLean993
Whiteside926
Jefferson8615
Warren780
Monroe7511
LaSalle671
Stephenson630
Knox510
Henry500
Tazewell473
Jasper455
Grundy430
Adams401
Cass400
Iroquois380
McDonough351
Marion340
Williamson340
Perry340
Macoupin320
Union280
Christian284
Montgomery281
Lee250
Morgan241
Livingston241
Coles221
Pulaski200
Douglas200
Vermilion181
Fayette162
Menard150
Woodford131
Mason130
Jersey131
Jo Daviess130
Washington130
Bureau120
Franklin100
Crawford100
Carroll102
Shelby101
Ford91
Hancock80
Mercer80
Logan70
Piatt70
Effingham61
Bond61
Henderson50
Clark50
Moultrie50
Massac40
Lawrence40
Johnson40
Alexander40
Marshall40
Saline40
De Witt30
Greene30
Richland30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
White20
Gallatin20
Hamilton20
Clay20
Wayne20
Wabash10
Brown10
Pike10
Schuyler10
Hardin10
Calhoun10
Stark10
