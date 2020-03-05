Clear
Vigo County Health Department launches Joint Information Center to monitor coronavirus - here's what that means for you

The Vigo County Health Department has launched the JIC report keeping the public in the loop with everything going on with the coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 4:57 PM
Updated: Mar 5, 2020 5:34 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Right here at home the Vigo County Health Department is working ahead of any possible coronavirus case. They've created the Joint Information Center.

The group just posted its first update about an hour ago. Leaders say it's part of the necessary steps to plan "if and when" the virus does come to Vigo County.

People in the JIC will contribute to period reports.

The JIC is made up of 30 community members. It includes representatives from schools, hospitals, and community groups.

You'll be able to see their daily updates through the health department's website. The updates include statistics and information related to the virus.

LINK | COVID-19 MAP

Roni Elder is the health educator for the health department. She said people should be up to date with what's going on.

LINK | REGIONAL AND BOTH UNION HOSPITAL LOCATIONS TO START SCREENING PATIENTS/VISITORS FOR CORONAVIRUS BEFORE THEY ENTER

"It seems like every day the coronavirus is changing you know we're getting more and more information as they have time to study it. We're being proactive about it this isn't we know something that you don't know or something's coming we're just prepared and we want people to have reassurance with that," said Elder. 

News 10 will monitor the joint updates daily.

