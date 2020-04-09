Vigo County Health Department issues Easter guidelines

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department sent out a reminder ahead of the Easter holiday.
Because of the governor's stay at home order....the health department says people should not plan on holiday gatherings bigger than their current, close circle.
Several churches are offering live streams this easter.
- Northside Community Church - where I pastor - 9:00 am on Facebook Live
- Emmanuel Methodist Church (West Vigo) - where I pastor - 11:00 am on Facebook Live
- Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church - 10:30 am - Facebook Live and youtube
- Maryland Community Church - 11:00 am - Facebook Live
- The Bridge Church - 11:00 am - drive-in service at the County Fairgrounds
