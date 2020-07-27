Vigo County Health Department helps answer questions about going back to school

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Vigo County School Corporation is constantly updating its back to school plan. With a lot of help from the Vigo County Health Department.

A lot of you still have questions about your child's health and safety. Monday night, the school and health department tried to answer some of those questions.

As parents stock up on school supplies and get their kids ready to go back to school, they also have to keep in mind changes that come with it.

"School is coming up here really quickly. We know that cases here are going up and parents and our community has concerns about school reopening," Bill Riley, Director of Communications for the Vigo County School Corporation said.

Riley said school officials are in constant contact with the Vigo County Health Department. VCSC sat down with Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken to talk about some of the concerns parents may have Dr. Brucken said the benefits to getting kids back in school outweigh the risks.

"Look at the reward of getting kids back in school in-person instruction. Not only nutrition, and supervision, and structure and education, and social interaction. These massive benefits for these kids are far outweighed by the limited risk that we are all willing to endure from the public health standpoint by bringing kids back," Brucken said.

He said the situation is very fluid and they are going to monitor it closely. But, he said if they follow the procedures they have in place, they will be able to help control the spread of the virus.

"The schools have all pledged they are going to be very diligent in helping us do these things," Dr. Brucken said. "We can control an outbreak even within a building, even within a classroom, even within a bus."

Wednesday is the deadline to decide what option your student will take. Whether that's in person, online, or the hybrid option.

