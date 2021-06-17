Vigo County Health Department food inspections, June 7 to June 12

Here's a look at Vigo County food inspections from the health department between June 7 to June 12, 2021.

Pimento Sunoco, 13200 S US Hwy 41.-(5 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) No one on staff with certified food manager certificate. No chemical sanitizer measured in 3 bay sink. Personal pizzas, cheeseburgers, cheese sauce in warmer found at 117-120F. Hand wash sink next to toppings cooler found unclean. Hand wash sink faucet found with hole and no longer cleanable. Chub of turkey found without date marking (discarded)

Hoagie House Country Mark, 9950 S US Hwy 41-(4 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No certified food manager certificate. Several hand wash sinks found unclean. Cheeseburger in warmer found at 118F should be 135F or time marked and discarded after 4 hours. Open employee beverage observed on prep table.

Little Caesars, 1834 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found hand wash sink with bottle of equipment cleaner in it. Found multiple pizzas in holding racks without time markings. Found hand wash sinks leaking from faucet and hot water knob broken.

Little Caesars, 2520 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Hand wash sinks found dirty. Premade pizzas not marked with time to consume.

Long John Silver’s # 34, 2021 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found drink without lid on prep table. Found hand wash sink used for dumping soda.

American Legion Krietenstein Post # 104, 2690 Ft Harrison Rd-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Sliced ham in prep table held past date. No date on sliced turkey in prep table. Baked beans, Mac and cheese, roast beef and swiss pinwheels in walk in cooler found without date markings.

Quick Trip, 5083 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found built up debris in fountain ice dispenser.

Casey’s General Store, 1840 E Jessica Dr - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Ham at sandwich station found at 55F, should be 135F or above.

Tee Pee Tavern, 1651 S 25th St-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed bucket/dishes in hand wash sink.

Idle Creek Golf Course, 5353 Eldredge Rd-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed cleaning supplies and cup in bar hand wash sink.

Citgo Food Mart, 743 Lafayette Ave - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found fountain ice machine chute with built up debris. Found ice machine with built up debris.

Pizza City, 992 Walnut St- (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found mozzarella and cheddar cheese in prep table area at 51-55F.

Kentucky Fried Chicken #0222, 2000 Lafayette Ave- (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found hand brush and spackling tool on hand wash sink.

Long John Silver’s #47, 2039 Lafayette Ave- (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found batter lid on hand wash sink.

Taco Bell #28881, 2105 N Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed employee drink stored on dry storage racks.

Park Ave Diner, 2697 E Park Ave-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in back of kitchen ice machine.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza Dr-(1 Critical) Observed pink debris on back of ice machine.

Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave-(2 Non-Critical)

Papa John’s, 1234 Wabash Ave-(2 Non-Critical)

Wal-Mart Supercenter #4235, 2399 S St Rd 46-(2 Non-Critical)

Pit Stop, 6321 N Clinton St-(1 Non-Critical)

Harvest Bakery, 905 S 25th St-(1 Non-Critical)

Wendy’s #38260, 2049 Lafayette Ave-(1 Non-Critical)

Thornton’s Oil #78, 2665 S St Rd 46-(1 Non-Critical)

Chava’s Mexican Grill, 669 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)

Taco Bell #30643, 2319 S St Rd 46-(1 Non-Critical)

Pat’s Café, 11890 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Menard’s, 1888 E Jessica Dr

Circle K #2255, 1280 Lafayette Ave

Circle K #74, 6270 E Wabash Ave

Footers Pizza, 248 S 7th St

Fraternal Order of Eagles #291, 823 Poplar St

Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave

Speedway #5196, 6587 S US Hwy 41

Walgreen’s #03486, 1300 Wabash Ave

Walgreen’s # 09711, 2040 Lafayette Ave

Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 St Rd 63

Love’s Travel Stop #664, 1730 E Harlan Dr

Love’s Travel Stop #664 Hardees, 1730 E Harlan Dr

Approved to Open

Me Hungry Mobile,

Chrilly’s Chilled Creations

Approved to Operate at Vigo County Track Race

Grandma’s Ice Tea

Approved to Operate at The Circus

Zorah Shrine Temple

Approved to Operate Boxing, Blues and BBQ

Sweatbox Gym

Follow Up

Taj-Mahal, 1349 S 3rd St-( 1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)