Vigo County Health Department food inspection results from May 31 through June 5

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at restaurant and business food inspections from the Vigo County Health Department from May 31 through June 5, 2021.



Taj-Mahal 1349 S 3rd St.-(5 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found raw chicken stored above yogurt and vegetables. Observed mouse droppings in upstairs dry storage room and storage room off of kitchen. Observed live mouse in storage room. No chlorine measuring in dishwasher. Found multiple items in walk in cooler without dates.

Wren Smith VFW #6574, 608 W National Ave-(2 Critical) Found built up debris in ice machine. Observed eggs over vegetables in walk in cooler.

Light House Mission, 1201 S 13th St-(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found green beans and lasagna held past seven days.

Quick Trip, 1301 Poplar St-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris in ice machine.

820 National Ave CM Food Mart, 3407 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed built up debris inside ice machine. Ice machine observed with accumulated pink and black debris.

Magdy’s, 2026 S 3rd St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice machine observed with debris.

J Gumbo’s, 2939 S 7th St-(1 Critical) Observed pink and black debris on inside of ice machine.

St. Mary’s O’Shaughnessy Hall, PO Box 130 - (1 Critical) Sanitizer not measured in sanitizer bucket.

Papa John’s #147, 4842 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Observed food debris in front hand wash sink.

Snack’s Cafe, 7 West Paris Ave. - (2 Non-Critical)



Family Dollar Store # 31918, 1128 Locust St- (2 Non-Critical)

Express Way Mart, 1255 Locust St- (1 Non-Critical)

Chick-fil-A, 3675 S US Hwy 41- (1 Non-Critical)

Farm Store @ White Violet Center, 1 Sisters Providence-(1 Non-Critical)

Denny’s Restaurant #392, 3442 US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Saratoga Restaurant Inc, 431 Wabash Ave

Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S 3rd St

Approved to Open

The Mill, 2403 Praireton Rd

Spill, 3401 S US Hwy 41

Approved to Operate at Vigo County Track Race

Grandma’s Ice Tea

Approved to Operate at The Mill

Roosters & Rumps BBQ

Papaw’s Shake Ups

Dave & Lynn’s Concessions

Approved to Operate at 100th Birthday of Deming Park

Paps Kettle Pop