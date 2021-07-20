Vigo County Health Department food inspection results - July 12 to July 17

Here's a look at Vigo County food inspections for the week of July 12 through July 17.
- Seelymart, 9681 E US Hwy 40-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found cups and cans on hand wash sink. Found fountain nozzles and ice machine with built up debris.
- Country Club Snack Bar, 57 Allendale Dr (editor's note - nothing was listed here but it was among establishments with violations)
- Meijer Store #285, 5600 E Margaret Dr-(1 Critical) Found several packages of rotten grapes and strawberries (discarded)
- Marathon Gas and Food, 1701 S 7th St-(1 Critical) Certified food handler certificate expired.
- Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical) Found opened drink on clean dish rack.
- Tokyo Grill, 2950 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Ice machine in kitchen found with pink debris.
- Texas Roadhouse, 201 E Turner-(1 Critical) Chlorine sanitizer not measured in dishwasher at bar.
- Bar Botics, 671 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated pink debris.
- Quick Shop Gas, 7890 E Wabash Ave -(1 Critical) Found meat slicer with old debris.
- New Day Cafe, 2919 S 3rd St-(2 Non-Critical)
- Speedway, 2445 Hulman St-(2 Non-Critical)
- Panda Garden, 3540 S US Hwy 41-(2 Non-Critical)
- Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square-(1 Non-Critical)
- Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave- (1 Non-Critical)
- Fresh Thyme, 4428 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
- Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1606 N 7th St-(1 Non-Critical)
- Country Mart, 4802 US Hwy 150 W-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Subway #297, 5555 E Margaret Ave
Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E Margaret Ave
Dollar General #4894, 9580 E Hwy 40
Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave
Eastern House, 1295 S 3rd St
Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S 3rd Pl
Amvets Post 222, 65 S Schley Ave
Landing @ Ft. Harrison, 3350 N 4th St
Arby’s 7802, 2155 Lafayette Ave
Zorah Temple Shrine, 420 N 7th St
Sycamore Manor, 222 S 25th
Ace Sushi @ Fresh Thyme, 4428 S US Hwy 41
Bar Bosco, 804 S 7th St
Starbucks, 3017 S US Hwy 41
Tolly’s Bar and Grill, 2341 Maple Ave
J Ford’s Black Angus, 129 S 7th St
Country Club Snack Bar, 57 Allendale Dr
Approved to Open
The Hub, 1606 N 7th St
Follow Up
Valley Grill, 2170 N 3rd
Approved to Operate at Blueberry Festival
Terre Food Coop Market
Approved to Operate at The Mill
Papaw’s Shake-ups