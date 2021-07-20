Vigo County Health Department food inspection results - July 12 to July 17

Here's a look at Vigo County food inspections for the week of July 12 through July 17.

Seelymart, 9681 E US Hwy 40-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found cups and cans on hand wash sink. Found fountain nozzles and ice machine with built up debris.

Country Club Snack Bar, 57 Allendale Dr (editor's note - nothing was listed here but it was among establishments with violations)

(editor's note - nothing was listed here but it was among establishments with violations) Meijer Store #285, 5600 E Margaret Dr-(1 Critical)

Marathon Gas and Food, 1701 S 7th St-(1 Critical) Certified food handler certificate expired.

Coffee Cup Family Restaurant, 1512 Lafayette Ave-(1 Critical) Found opened drink on clean dish rack.

Tokyo Grill, 2950 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Ice machine in kitchen found with pink debris.

Texas Roadhouse, 201 E Turner-(1 Critical) Chlorine sanitizer not measured in dishwasher at bar.

Bar Botics, 671 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated pink debris.

Quick Shop Gas, 7890 E Wabash Ave -(1 Critical) Found meat slicer with old debris.

Found meat slicer with old debris. New Day Cafe, 2919 S 3rd St-(2 Non-Critical)

Speedway, 2445 Hulman St-(2 Non-Critical)

Panda Garden, 3540 S US Hwy 41-(2 Non-Critical)

Lawton Byrum VFW Post 972, 1111 Veterans Square-(1 Non-Critical)

Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave- (1 Non-Critical)

Fresh Thyme, 4428 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1606 N 7th St-(1 Non-Critical)

Country Mart, 4802 US Hwy 150 W-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations



Subway #297, 5555 E Margaret Ave

Pilot Travel Center, 5555 E Margaret Ave

Dollar General #4894, 9580 E Hwy 40

Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave

Eastern House, 1295 S 3rd St

Ultimate Fitness & Bariatric Center, 3171 S 3rd Pl

Amvets Post 222, 65 S Schley Ave

Landing @ Ft. Harrison, 3350 N 4th St

Arby’s 7802, 2155 Lafayette Ave

Zorah Temple Shrine, 420 N 7th St

Sycamore Manor, 222 S 25th

Ace Sushi @ Fresh Thyme, 4428 S US Hwy 41

Bar Bosco, 804 S 7th St

Starbucks, 3017 S US Hwy 41

Tolly’s Bar and Grill, 2341 Maple Ave

J Ford’s Black Angus, 129 S 7th St

Country Club Snack Bar, 57 Allendale Dr

Approved to Open

The Hub, 1606 N 7th St

Follow Up

Valley Grill, 2170 N 3rd

Approved to Operate at Blueberry Festival

Terre Food Coop Market

Approved to Operate at The Mill

Papaw’s Shake-ups