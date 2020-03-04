Vigo County Health Department creates Joint Information Center ahead of any possible coronavirus cases

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning about the local response to COVID-19 - or coronavirus.

The Vigo County Health Department has created a Joint Information Center. It will be vital if Vigo County starts seeing cases of the virus.

This comes after a meeting on Tuesday with 30 people from different community sectors. The group includes important contacts from local community agencies.

They will help coordinate and get out information. It will be posted online daily.

We've reached out to the health department for more information. We hope to have more information on this development on Thursday.