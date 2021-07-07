Health department confirms COVID-19 Delta variant in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say the Delta variant of COVID-19 has made its way to the county.

The Vigo County Health Department says two cases of the Delta variant were confirmed.

Health officials say this variant is more transmissible than any of the other variants.

With that, the health department says Vigo County currently has a total of 45 variant cases. Here's a breakdown from the health department:

Alpha/B.1.1.7 - 38

Delta/B.1.617.2 - 2

Gamma/P.1 – 5

They say the best way to protect yourself from the virus is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. You can call 211 or click here to schedule your shot.