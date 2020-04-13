Vigo County Health Department: Wear a mask and sunglasses if you are in public for essential business

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an important reminder from the Vigo County Health Department.
The health department is recommending everyone in public for essential business wear a mask.
If you don't have a mask, officials say you can use a scarf or bandana.
The idea is to keep your nose and mouth covered.
Officials are also encouraging you to wear sunglasses to keep your eyes covered.
The health department is also looking for mask donations. You can drop them off on the north side of the annex building.
If you need a mask, the health department is asking for you to call 812-462-3281.
