Vigo County Health Department Protects Against West Nile Virus

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Wabash Valley is taking steps to make sure mosquitoes don't ruin your summer. That's because two counties in Indiana (Elkhart and Clarke) have confirmed the West Nile Virus in mosquito samples.

The Indiana State Department of Health expects the risk of the virus to increase during the summer months. Vigo County is taking the necessary steps to keep their residents safe.

Vigo County Health Department takes samples of mosquitoes from pools of water around the area. Then, they send these samples to the state for testing. They then understand which areas need better treatments for the virus. The Vector Control Division of the Health Department sprays around Vigo County on a nightly basis. Health Educator and Media Coordinator for the Health Department Roni Elder says you can keep track of when your area is sprayed. She says, "On our website, we have maps that we post every week so you can see when your area is going to get hit."

Because of these steps taken by the county, there have not been any samples that have tested positive for West Nile in Vigo County. Elder urges residents to do all they can to prevent contact with mosquitoes saying, "The best thing you can do is make sure that you have no standing water in your yard. That can become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and that's not what you want in your back yard."

As of Tuesday, there have been zero human cases of West Nile Virus reported in the state of Indiana