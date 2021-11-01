Vigo County Health Department Food Inspections: Gnats on equipment, and pink debris

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for October 25, 2021, to October 30, 2021

Lemongrass Thai Restaurant, 3830 S US Hwy 41-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Scoop found in hand wash sink. Cleaning solution in spray bottle not labeled.

Great Giorno Italian Cuisine, 1284 Lafayette Ave-(2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Eggs on batter/breading station found at 72F. Sink nozzle found in hand wash sink.

Rally’s, 129 S 3rd St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles, ice cream nozzles and nozzles on condiment all observed with accumulated debris.

McDonald’s, 2633 S St Rd 46-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No sanitizer measured in sanitizer buckets throughout kitchen.

Taco Bell #30643, 2319 S St Rd 46-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found built up pink debris on fountain soda nozzles.

Maggie & Moe’s Regional Hospital, 3901 S 7th St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found deli meat held past date of consumption.

Fresh Thyme Ace Sushi, 4428 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Observed gnats in sushi area on equipment, walls and rice containers.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, 4428 US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Hand wash sinks in deli/bakery area found with accumulated debris, to be used for hand washing only.

Establishments with non-critical violations

Panda Garden, 3540 S US Hwy 41-(3 Non-Critical)

The Cafe, 2723 S 7th St-(2 Non-Critical)

Wal-Mart Supercenter, 2399 St Rd 46-(1 Non-Critical)

Wal-Mart Supercenter, 2399 St Rd 46-(1 Non-Critical) McAlister’s Deli, 3830 S US 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Rd-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

Union Hospital West Coffee Shop, 1608 N 7th St.

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S 3rd St

B&B Foods Cash and Carry, 724 S 13th St

Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3820 S US Hwy 41

Terre Haute Regional Hospital, 3901 S 7th St

Pizza Di Roma, 3401 Dixie Bee Rd A-6

Approved to Open