Monday at 7PM | Vigo County Health Department COVID-19 panel

WTHI-TV will carry the event without commercial interruption on CBS and FOX. It will also be streamed online.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 5:57 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A panel of experts plan to answer your coronavirus questions during a live event Monday night. WTHI-TV will carry the event without commercial interruption on CBS and FOX. It will also be streamed online.

Vigo County government leaders, health department officials and local doctors will talk about the coronavirus and answer your questions. Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce President Kristin Craig with moderate the discussion.

Here is the list of speakers:

  • Brendan Kearns, Vigo County Commissioner
  • Dr. Darren Brucken, Vigo County Health Commissioner
  • Joni Wise, Vigo County Health Department Administrator
  • Dr. Prashant Patel, Union Hospital Cardiovascular Services
  • Nathan Vooys, Terre Haute Regional Hospital CEO
  • Steve Holman, Union Health System President and CEO

You can submit questions online before the event or as it is happening. Just visit the Vigo County Health Department Facebook Page.
Tune in to news 10 at 7pm Eastern or watch online at WTHITV.com.

