Vigo County Grandparents set up tree house to make grandson’s remote learning fun

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - COVID-19 has caused students here in Vigo County to participate in remote learning. This can be an adjustment not only for students, but for parents too. Well one set of grandparents went above and beyond to provide the best remote learning experience for their grandson.

“How do I make this so he wants to do it? Being a teacher, I always loved to kind of think outside of the box so I looked out here and I thought let’s go to the treehouse. Let’s do someplace where there’s no interruptions and it’s a different environment and different surroundings,” Grandmother Kathy Miller explained.

Reese Wilbur is a 5th grader at Fayette Elementary School in West Terre Haute. Both of his parents work, so they drop him off at his grandparents house when he is home for his remote learning days. Reese’s grandparents decided to set up a treehouse in their backyard to be Reese’s classroom on those days.

“So it really kind of allowed us to establish a quiet place to come,” Miller continued, “When he came down the first day I said, ‘you have a choice, we can go to the dining room table or the tree house’, and he said, ‘let’s go to the tree house’.”

Miller says it’s a much quieter environment for him to get his work done. Plus, he can take a break outside anytime he wants. Miller explained why this just makes sense for Reese, and how fun it is in the process.

“I empathize with parents because it’s a lot of work,” Miller said, “He’s in 5th grade and it would be very difficult for them [his parents] to come home from work and go through all he has to do. I’m lucky. Not every kid has grandparents that can do this.”