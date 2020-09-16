Vigo County Food & Beverage Tax collection figures for 2020

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - The pandemic impacted just two months of collections of Vigo County's food and beverage tax.

This tax will help fund the new convention center being built in downtown.

The auditor's office provided us what the county collected each month of 2020.

As you can see, the months of June and July were noticeably the smallest months of the year so far.

Taxes for those months were collected in March and April respectively.

That's when the pandemic and stay-at-home orders started.

Jan '20: $195,625.58 (Oct 19 sales)

Feb '20: $266,373.06 (Nov '19 sales)

Mar '20: $193,667.96 (Dec '19 sales)

Apr '20: $189,642.17 (Jan '20 sales)

May '20: $175,120.50 (Feb '20 sales)

Jun '20: $145,635.36 (Mar '20 sales)

Jul '20: $138,633.78 (Apr '20 sales)

Aug '20: $190,523.69 (May '20 sales)

Sept '20: $180,894.47 (Jun '20 sales)