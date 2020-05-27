Vigo County Fair includes no rides in 3-day event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The future of the Vigo County Fair looks a little different this year.

Because of COVID-19, leaders weighed their options to keep the tradition going.

That includes making the fair a three-day event this year. Leaders made the announcement Wednesday morning. It's July 10th - 12th.

Carnival rides are not included.

To make the weekend safe as possible, organizers say they're working hand in hand with the health department.

"We hope that people will come out and feel safe to come out and be here," said Marketing and Event Coordinator Jenny Hamilton, "We'll definitely have hand sanitizing stations, and different things that we have to follow, but we're hoping that people will see that we're doing it the right way."

July 10th's events include a truck and tractor pull, followed by a country music concert on the 11th and wrapping up with a sprint car race on the 12th.

