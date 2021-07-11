Vigo County Fair returns

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Fair is back, and each day features its' own fun activity for friends and family to enjoy.

The fair runs from July 10th through the 17th at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.

There will be various fried food options, live music from big names, and lots of games and contests for all ages to enjoy.

You can purchase wristbands at the carnival on the fairgrounds for access to the rides.

After not having a traditional fair last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, this year is finally back to normal.

"It is amazing," Jenny Hamilton, the Events and Fairgrounds Manager, said. "We're all super excited to be able to be here and have carnival row basically filled."

Looking ahead this is what the week looks like:

Sunday - Trace Adkins with Ian Flanigan

Monday - Demo Derby

Tuesday - The Barnyard Horse Pull

Wednesday - Kenny Wallace Ride-A-Long

Thursday - Truck and Tractor Pull

Friday - Monster Trucks

Saturday - Demo Derby