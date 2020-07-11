Vigo County Fair and Summer Fest in full blast this weekend

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-Indiana is still in phase 4.5 of the "Back on Track Plan".

Under this phase fairs and festivals can happen.

Some attending these events say it's not the same as years past, but they're happy to be able to do something.

From good food to some of your favorite rides the Vigo County Fair and Summer Fest are happening at the same time this year.

"I mean even little stuff like this like a car show or tractor and truck pulls last night and a couple of races tomorrow I mean we're lucky to have it," said Josh Robinson while he was enjoying the fair.

But they'll look much different than they have in years past.

That's because of COVID-19.

Both events have strict health guidelines in place.

For the fair, the days of operation have been cut to three rather than eight.

Owner of Sadi-Babi Martin Miranda said he believes this gives folks something rather than nothing.

"The fair, in general, is kind of something you do to enjoy yourself if we can still do that it's even more important to do that now and being safe," said Miranda.

Over at Summer Fest, you can the way you enjoy rides will be different.

People are spaced out between seats.

Once every ride's over, a special sanitation crew deep cleans them.

Around the park sit numerous signs and hand sanitizing stations.

Social distancing and wearing a mask are strongly advised.

"With our percussions, we're able to bring back a little bit of normalcy and it's nice," said Andrew Schondienst, the general manager of rides. "It's been a tradition for years. We're happy to bring a little sense of normalcy as we're phasing back into normal life."

And some agree. Regardless of the big changes, they're just glad to have fun again.

We did reach out to the Health Department.

They advise everyone working or attending these events to cover their faces with a mask.

This will help keep everyone safe.