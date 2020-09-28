Eight Vigo County Elementary students go back to in person learning

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - School is back in session full time for eight elementary schools in Vigo County.

The pandemic has brought on a lot of changes and challenges for everyone. Especially those in school, not just for students but parents as well.

Just before students were set to return in the fall, Vigo County went to a split A and B cohort.

Leaving children to go back to school every other day. Now, they're taking baby steps to get back to normal.

Monday, eight elementary schools in the corporation started going back five days a week. The principal at Sugar Grove Elementary said she is thrilled to see her students again.

She was worried about the children not getting enough social interaction. She says with kids being back in the classroom she can better help with their immediate needs.

"Today was an exciting day it was like the first day of school all over again. So the kids are excited and we're just relieved that we can have eyes on the children. You know we worried about them on their days off wether there being fed socially emotionally. Are they okay and we're just really glad to have them here to be able to monitor that," said the principal Teresa Stuckey.

Parents have the option of whether or not to send their child back full time, but the principal wants to let parents know they are taking every precaution to ensure student's safety.