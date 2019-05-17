Vigo County Election officials hope to put casino question on November ballot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Election officials hope to put the casino referendum on the ballot in November.

This is after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed off on the gaming bill.

Election leaders discussed adding the measure during a Friday meeting.

Officials plan to have another meeting in June to work out the details. That is when they plan to make a decision on whether or not the question will be on the ballot.

The question Vigo County voters will see on a ballot says: "Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?"

Voters will have to select yes or no.

In a recent News 10 poll, 70 percent responded in favor of a casino, while 24 percent were against. The rest said they were unsure.

If it is voted down, Vigo County can't have another special election like this for two years.

If it is approved, the Indiana Gaming Commission will select an operator it thinks is best for a Terre Haute casino.