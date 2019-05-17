Clear

Vigo County Election officials hope to put casino question on November ballot

Election leaders discussed adding the measure during a Friday meeting.

Posted: May. 17, 2019 2:07 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2019 2:14 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Election officials hope to put the casino referendum on the ballot in November.

This is after Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed off on the gaming bill.

Election leaders discussed adding the measure during a Friday meeting.

Officials plan to have another meeting in June to work out the details. That is when they plan to make a decision on whether or not the question will be on the ballot.

LINK | AS TERRE HAUTE EYES A CASINO, ONE OF THE NEXT STEPS IN THE PROCESS INVOLVES VIGO COUNTY VOTERS

The question Vigo County voters will see on a ballot says: "Shall inland casino gambling be permitted in Vigo County?"

Voters will have to select yes or no.

In a recent News 10 poll, 70 percent responded in favor of a casino, while 24 percent were against. The rest said they were unsure.

If it is voted down, Vigo County can't have another special election like this for two years.

If it is approved, the Indiana Gaming Commission will select an operator it thinks is best for a Terre Haute casino.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Warm days ahead.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Latest on I-70 rollover

Image

Police release the identity of woman killed in Daviess County crash

Image

Appeals judge upholds a conviction for man behind bars after setting fire to Bridgeton Covered Brid

Image

Cops and firemen on rooftops of Dunkin' Donuts to raise money

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Jumpstart Challenge The Maple Center May 30th-June 27th

Image

Mostly sunny. Warm and windy. High: 86°

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

A special send-off for a local elementary school volunteer

Image

Two local officers recognized with Honoring the Badge Award

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts

${article.thumbnail.title}

Police are investigating possible link between California synagogue shooting suspect and nearby mosque fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Apple is removing and restricting third-party screen time apps, report says