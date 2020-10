VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Election Board has called an emergency meeting.

The meeting is related to a ballot issue.

We've learned that Vigo County ballots have the name of a candidate misspelled.

The misspelling involves candidate Woody Myers. There is an extra E in his last name.

He is the Democratic candidate for governor. He's running against current governor Eric Holcomb and Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater.