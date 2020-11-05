Vigo County Election Results Delay explained

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - About 40 hours after the polls closed in Vigo County on Election Night, vote tabulation is finally complete. News 10 has those results and is digging into what held things up.

Vote tabulation finally wrapped up around noon on Thursday afternoon. At that time, News 10 heard from officials involved with the process. The Vigo County Election Board Chair, a consultant for the election equipment provider, and a democratic member of the Vigo County Election Board spoke to media about what exactly happened.

There were over 43,000 ballots across all vote centers in Vigo County. Between five and six percent of them were on rolls of paper that were out of specification for the election equipment being used. Officials say this issue did not come up while testing the equipment. The issue wasn't noticed until Election Day as they began counting ballots. Faulty rolls of paper were in every vote center across Vigo County. There was not an isolated location or voting machine.

"Once the polls closed and we saw what we were up against, there was only one main objective: Accuracy over speed," Vigo County Election Board Chair Kara Anderson said, "We felt like we needed to take our time, do it right, and protect the integrity of the ballot and everything that it stands for."

Once the problem was identified, officials recreated the ballots with issues on the correct roll of paper. Then the ballots were put back through the machine. There was a 30 person team of 15 Republicans and 15 Democrats working to ensure every vote was counted accurately.

Anderson explained how ballots were all intermingled including the ones with faulty paper. This is why getting results in Vigo County took so much time.

"We would begin scanning, it would kick ballots out, then we put those ballots over to the side, they were remade, and then put in with the ones that did go through the scanner," Anderson explained, "We wanted to be very meticulous and make sure that every ballot was properly cast, counted--it just took time and we took our time deliberately to do that."

Each ballot that required a remake has been indexed and archived to maintain the integrity of the Election.

"Everything was done to preserve the integrity of the vote, the safety of the vote, and the fairness of the vote," Anderson concluded, "It was a cooperative effort from both Democrats and Republicans."

The feeling at the Vigo County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon when results finally were released was one of immense relief. News 10 will continue to follow this story as far as the issues the county had with state-approved ballot paper and any ramifications that follow.