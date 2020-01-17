Vigo County Election Board working to prepare for potential record-breaking 2020 voter turnout

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The 2020 election is expected to spark record voter turnout across the country.

That's why the Vigo County Election Board is working now to prepare for the big year.

The board is looking at voting trends from each year. Things like the most utilized early voting centers along with the least populated.

Board members told News 10 last November's Municipal Election there was almost a 50/50 split between early voting and Election Day voting.

The board is tweaking a plan to finalize polling locations to get more people out to vote.

"We are improving it every election cycle. We have made some great improvements to the vote center plan. When vote centers were first started I believe we were one of maybe four or five counties in the state of Indiana that utilized it and now it's really picked up steam. People are seeing that it is more convenient and it does encourage participation," Kara Anderson, the President of the Vigo County Election Board said.

The board is looking into more and possibly bigger voting centers. But they'll need people to man those locations.

If you're interested in helping with the 2020 election contact the voter registration or the clerk's office.