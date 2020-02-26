Vigo County Election Board gives the green light to two candidates facing challenges on Primary ballot

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Election Board has decided on two challenges on the 2020 Primary election ballot.

The two challenges involve Democratic candidates for Vigo County Commissioner.

Pat Goodwin in District 2 and Steve Ellis in District 3.

One person challenged Steve Ellis's use of the nickname 'Top Guns' on his candidacy. That is his business name.

The election board decided to allow the name to stay on the ballot as Steve 'Top Guns' Ellis.

The other challenge involved Goodwin running as a Democrat. He ran as an Independent during last November's election.

The election board also gave a green light to Goodwin.

