Vigo County Election Board gears up for big year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Across the country people are preparing for elections and the Wabash Valley is no different.

Friday, The Vigo County election board met to discuss what's ahead for this year.

It's a big year when it comes to elections. Not just nationally, when it comes to the presidential election. But also around the state and locally.

The Vigo County election board has been working on this year's election for a few months now.

The County Clerk, Brad Newman said he expects this election to be the biggest one the county has ever seen. He thinks we could see about 40,000 people vote this year. Which, he said, is unheard of.

Over the years voter numbers have grown in the county. As a result, the election board is adding more polling locations for the primary and general elections.

For the primary, they approved the Vigo County Annex, Haute City Center, and now IBEW Local Union #725 to all open April 7th and stay open until May 4th.

Newman said many places across the state and country have recognized Vigo County for its major voter turn out.

"I talk to clerks all over the state, we even went to a national convention and I mean people look at us for our vote center plans, people look at us for how we did things," he said. "They can not believe how we've increased voter turnout."

Also, during the meeting, the election board commented on their extreme need for poll workers. They said they need more every year because voter turn out is higher every year. But with the extreme turn out they expect this year, they need all the help they can get.

But they are very serious when it comes to keeping elections efficient and secure. That's why they have added a new step when it comes to the training of poll workers.

LINK | CANDIDATES THAT HAVE FILED IN VIGO COUNTY

"Obviously, this is a huge thing for us. Getting poll workers that are competent in the past they have never had to pass any type of competency test. So, now at the end of their training, we give them a test and if they don't score a certain percentage we can't use them," Newman said. "We can't, I mean we are putting out a product here whether people look at it as a product or not the quality of the election, I mean that's important."

The election board will have 7 locations open the week leading up to the election. They will have 17 locations open all across the county on the day of the election.

To learn more about how to become a poll worker, where the voting locations are or more about primary elections, you can visit the Vigo County Election page, here.