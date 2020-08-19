Vigo County Election Board continues to prepare for the General Election

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are 75 days away from the General Election. The Vigo County Election Board met on Wednesday morning to continue planning for this November. Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman gave News 10 more details on what was discussed.

The first thing Newman said was you’re going to see a lot of things that reflect what was done in the primary since it worked so well. For instance, they will be partnering with Servpro again. There will be two Servpro employees at every voting center on Election Day sanitizing all voting equipment. They will continually be cleaning the voting area the entire time polls are open.

Newman also addressed mail-in voting this fall. He says the Clerk’s Office has always had a great relationship with the postal service. He says voters don’t have to worry about the safety of the voting center or the security of their vote.

“With it being a fluid situation and us not knowing how this is going to play out, we wanted to plan for the worst and, hopefully by doing so, things work out for the best,” Newman said optimistically.

Safety, security, and success is what Vigo Newman says they’re focusing on. Here’s what you at home need to know.

Newman stressed the importance of staying flexible and always improving to make this process safe and efficient.

He said they have four potential plans on what polling centers may look like this November for the election. They could have anywhere between 10 and 18 voting centers. They will have two to three “28 day centers” for early voting along with a few week long centers.

The Clerk’s Office also has a travel board for “shut-ins” or people who are in the hospital with special circumstances such as COVID-19. This travel board will be sent out to make voting available for these individuals.

Overall, Newman says his office and the election board will work tirelessly to make sure this election is safe and successful for Vigo County.

“We’re going to have plenty of locations, we’re going to have plenty of cleanliness, we’re gong to have social distancing, we’re going to have the players in place to make this work, and we’re going to have a smooth election,” Newman said, “Whether we have it in 10 super centers or 18 different locations, it will happen.”

Newman also says they are always in need of poll workers. If you’re interested in working the polls, be sure to call the clerks office.

Some important dates to remember: Voting registration ends on October 5th, and early voting begins the very next day on October 6th. The election board’s next meeting is on September 9th.