Vigo County Election Board Meets to Certify Primary Results and discuss Absentee Ballots for General Election

Primary election results for Vigo County are now official and in the books. The Vigo County Election Board met Friday morning to discuss how the primaries went and how to get ready for the General Election in November.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -

Vigo County Election Board President Kara Anderson spoke with News 10 about what was discussed at the meeting and why it was so important regarding the primary election.

She says after Election Day in Indiana, Election Boards across the state meet 10 days after to certify the results. This also allows time for military ballots to come in from overseas. 

Anderson says there were some questionable ballots mailed in that they had to double-check for validity. For instance, if they are not registered in the system or if signatures are not matching up, they take another look.

Essentially, Anderson says this day is meant to get some housekeeping done, process provisional ballots, and make sure the primary election results are final. 

"Today's [Friday's] purpose was to issue the official election results," Anderson said, "Anything published or issued prior to today [Friday] was unofficial and had not been certified."

A question that many of you have been asking us at News 10 is how the absentee ballot process will change, if at all, for November's General Election. Anderson spoke about everything you need to know in anticipation of coming to the polls.

Anderson says they will be monitoring the COVID-19 situation very closely in the coming months. The Election Board will be meeting in the next week or two to figure out a plan. 

Anderson says they anticipate that the General Election in November will be a socially distanced event again. She says they don't want to be scrambling at the last minute, and they are getting a head start on creating a plan. 

They will be determining where vote centers will be located and addressing absentee ballot concerns. She says absentee ballots have always been available. The only difference this time around was the state lifted restrictions and everyone who wanted an absentee ballot could get one. Anderson says she doesn't believe this will change in November.

"I anticipate that that will be the case again in November and we will process all applications and absentee ballots like was done here in the primary," Anderson said, "I don't anticipate any changes to the request or processing of absentee ballots for the General Election."

Anderson says with the record numbers of absentee ballots for the primary that they used it as a trial run. They did find a few ways to improve and make the process more efficient and smooth for the General Election in November.

