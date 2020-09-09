Clear

Vigo County Election Board Finalizes Polling Locations for General Election

We're only 54 days out from Election Day. The Vigo County Election Board met on Wednesday morning to finalize polling locations for this November.

Posted: Sep 9, 2020 6:36 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're only 54 days out from Election Day. The Vigo County Election Board met on Wednesday morning to finalize polling locations for this November. 

A lot of work has been put in to make this election safe and efficient. Here's where you can vote for the general election.

For the primary back in May, there were 10 supercenters across Vigo County to accommodate social distancing. Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says they did not have to go that route this time around. They will have 18 total voting locations split up as follows:

The Vigo County Annex, Haute City Center, and the Meadows Shopping Center basement will be 28-day voting centers. There will be early voting open from October 6th to October 31st at these locations. 

There will be five different locations for week-long early voting. They will include the Vigo County Solid Waste Center, West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, the Operating Engineer Hall, IBEW Local Union #725, and the National Guard Armory. They will be open beginning on October 27th through October 31st. All eight of these locations will also be open on Election Day.

10 other locations will be open solely on Election Day November 3rd. These include Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #157, CASY at Booker T. Washington Community Center, the Vigo County Public Library, Indiana State University Student Union Building, Pimento Firehouse, Boot City Opry, Maryland Community Church, Sandcut Firehouse, American Legion Post 104, and New Goshen Firehouse. 

Newman says with all these preparations, he expects a record-breaking year at the polls. 

"I think you will see that people want to voice their opinion especially in Vigo County," Newman said, "We are already getting requests from people outside the state for credentials for Election Day because we are a bellwether county. Everybody looks at us. We will see the largest turnout that we've ever seen at the ballot box I believe. I really do."

Newman also cleared up some concerns about absentee drop boxes, or the lack thereof, and spoke about the need for poll workers.

Newman says there have been a lot of questions about drop boxes for the upcoming election. Indiana code states that a voter that receives an absentee ballot by mail only has a few options. A drop box is not a legal option. You can mail it, drop it off to the Clerk's Office, or have a family member or attorney bring it in by noon on Election Day, but the state has not given the Clerk's Office the authority to do this by drop box. 

Newman also spoke about the immense need for poll workers--both republicans and democrats. He says this is a great way for younger people to get involved and start learning more about the election process. There will be up to nine staff members at each polling location. They will train you and pay you for training. Newman says there are plenty of opportunities at locations around Vigo County to make it easy for you.

"We're always pleading with the community to become part of the process," Newman concluded, "This is a great way to serve your community and become a polling staff member. It's not that hard, all you have to do is give us a call and we will work it out."

Vigo County is teaming up with Servpro to make the voting process safe and efficient for all involved. Remember, voting registration ends on October 5th, early voting begins on October 6th, and the general election is on November 3rd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Overnight Fog Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New gourmet cotton candy shop opens in Terre Haute

Image

The recommended age for getting screened for a colonoscopy is becoming younger

Image

Car show to benefit Vigo County kids set for this weekend

Image

North Daviess receives funding to provide wireless hot spots to students

Image

United Way Community Resource Drive goes virtual

Image

Vigo County Election Board Finalizes Polling Locations for General Election

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Casey's partners with Feeding America to keep American kids fed

Image

Lane restrictions start on US 150 bridge as crews work on Terre Haute/West Terre Haute walkway proj

Image

Indiana partners with '180 Skills' to open free library of workforce skills courses

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

${article.thumbnail.title}

COVID-19 Testing Information

Image

Greg Gibson talks about on the ups and down of doing business in his hometown

Image

Greg Gibson talks about the progress in downtown Terre Haute...and what's coming next

Image

Part one: News 10's interview with Greg Gibson, the man behind Vigo County's casino project

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 254276

Reported Deaths: 8405
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook1320725098
DuPage15499540
Lake15349473
Will12415361
Kane11761316
St. Clair5751175
Madison4585108
Winnebago4572147
McHenry4139116
Champaign362820
McLean266217
Peoria265941
Rock Island250763
Kankakee242672
Sangamon200439
Unassigned1966219
Kendall174625
LaSalle141353
Tazewell128411
DeKalb125936
Coles114624
Macon112928
Jackson107223
Williamson106520
Boone92423
Clinton86919
Adams8209
Randolph8017
Effingham6641
Whiteside59019
Morgan57721
Grundy5505
Henry5413
Monroe53315
Ogle5265
Jefferson49937
Knox4983
Bureau4539
Union45124
Vermilion4074
Macoupin4026
Stephenson4026
Franklin3871
Marion3680
Cass33711
McDonough33615
Woodford3293
Jersey3246
Logan3231
Iroquois31919
Perry30913
Lee2831
Warren2761
Montgomery27011
Christian2676
Shelby2643
Livingston2454
Douglas2405
Fayette2173
Bond2094
Lawrence2050
Jo Daviess1992
Saline1863
Moultrie1813
Crawford1771
Cumberland1704
Jasper1667
Greene1601
Hancock1592
Carroll1504
Wayne1452
White1440
Pulaski1401
Washington1381
Johnson1260
Wabash1231
Clark1212
Clay1140
Mercer1135
Fulton1040
Piatt980
Mason971
Edgar962
Richland914
Pike821
Menard810
Ford793
Massac741
Gallatin672
De Witt601
Marshall590
Henderson570
Scott520
Alexander511
Edwards480
Hamilton470
Stark411
Calhoun330
Schuyler310
Brown250
Pope231
Hardin220
Putnam220
Out of IL00

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 100780

Reported Deaths: 3380
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion19307750
Lake9567299
Elkhart5837101
St. Joseph547095
Allen5373185
Hamilton4241107
Vanderburgh280623
Hendricks2467118
Johnson2096122
Cass18979
Clark189253
Porter185643
Tippecanoe176113
Delaware159458
Vigo153917
Monroe152136
Madison141874
LaPorte125037
Howard115962
Floyd115658
Kosciusko109917
Bartholomew109254
Marshall93423
Boone89246
Dubois87717
Warrick87431
Hancock84942
Noble84131
Grant76032
Jackson7139
Henry66022
Wayne65211
Shelby63828
Morgan62535
LaGrange61811
Dearborn59328
Clinton57511
Daviess55424
Harrison51324
Lawrence48127
Montgomery46921
White46313
Putnam4618
Decatur43038
Knox3946
Greene38235
Fayette37810
DeKalb3777
Miami3552
Gibson3514
Jasper3492
Scott32610
Steuben3186
Sullivan30811
Jennings28312
Franklin28225
Carroll26013
Orange26024
Clay2535
Ripley2538
Washington2401
Posey2360
Whitley2336
Wabash2317
Jefferson2233
Wells2232
Starke2197
Fulton2102
Tipton20122
Adams1993
Perry19814
Randolph1937
Huntington1853
Spencer1763
Owen1561
Newton15110
Jay1430
Rush1394
Martin1290
Pike1131
Vermillion1110
Pulaski1041
Fountain1022
Brown912
Blackford872
Benton840
Parke822
Crawford760
Ohio747
Union690
Switzerland650
Warren381
Unassigned0224