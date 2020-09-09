Vigo County Election Board Finalizes Polling Locations for General Election

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're only 54 days out from Election Day. The Vigo County Election Board met on Wednesday morning to finalize polling locations for this November.

A lot of work has been put in to make this election safe and efficient. Here's where you can vote for the general election.

For the primary back in May, there were 10 supercenters across Vigo County to accommodate social distancing. Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says they did not have to go that route this time around. They will have 18 total voting locations split up as follows:

The Vigo County Annex, Haute City Center, and the Meadows Shopping Center basement will be 28-day voting centers. There will be early voting open from October 6th to October 31st at these locations.

There will be five different locations for week-long early voting. They will include the Vigo County Solid Waste Center, West Vigo Elementary Conference Center, the Operating Engineer Hall, IBEW Local Union #725, and the National Guard Armory. They will be open beginning on October 27th through October 31st. All eight of these locations will also be open on Election Day.

10 other locations will be open solely on Election Day November 3rd. These include Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #157, CASY at Booker T. Washington Community Center, the Vigo County Public Library, Indiana State University Student Union Building, Pimento Firehouse, Boot City Opry, Maryland Community Church, Sandcut Firehouse, American Legion Post 104, and New Goshen Firehouse.

Newman says with all these preparations, he expects a record-breaking year at the polls.

"I think you will see that people want to voice their opinion especially in Vigo County," Newman said, "We are already getting requests from people outside the state for credentials for Election Day because we are a bellwether county. Everybody looks at us. We will see the largest turnout that we've ever seen at the ballot box I believe. I really do."

Newman also cleared up some concerns about absentee drop boxes, or the lack thereof, and spoke about the need for poll workers.

Newman says there have been a lot of questions about drop boxes for the upcoming election. Indiana code states that a voter that receives an absentee ballot by mail only has a few options. A drop box is not a legal option. You can mail it, drop it off to the Clerk's Office, or have a family member or attorney bring it in by noon on Election Day, but the state has not given the Clerk's Office the authority to do this by drop box.

Newman also spoke about the immense need for poll workers--both republicans and democrats. He says this is a great way for younger people to get involved and start learning more about the election process. There will be up to nine staff members at each polling location. They will train you and pay you for training. Newman says there are plenty of opportunities at locations around Vigo County to make it easy for you.

"We're always pleading with the community to become part of the process," Newman concluded, "This is a great way to serve your community and become a polling staff member. It's not that hard, all you have to do is give us a call and we will work it out."

Vigo County is teaming up with Servpro to make the voting process safe and efficient for all involved. Remember, voting registration ends on October 5th, early voting begins on October 6th, and the general election is on November 3rd.