Vigo County EMA asks for help

VIGO COUNTY, Ind (WTHI) - Vigo County Emergency Management is pleading with residents for help.

Director of EMA Dorene Hojnicki reached out to News 10 asking for donations of commercially made safey products.

N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, isolation gowns, gloves, and eye protection.

Dr. Hojnicki says the items will be given to local first responders, long term care facilities and area hospitals.

She says the need is great and they need them now!

If you'd like if you'd like to help you can either call the Vigo County EMA office and leave a message or email them.

They will make arrangements to pick the items up.

The email address is vcema@vigosheriff.in.gov The phone number is 812-462-3217.