Vigo County Democratic committee person says other members should resign for signing Independent's petition to run

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Controversy is playing out in one of Vigo County's political parties.

Democratic committee person Debrah Kirk-Peters says other members of the Vigo County Democratic Party signed a petition to get Pat Goodwin on the ballot.

He's the Independent candidate for Terre Haute mayor.

Now she is saying those members should resign.

Kirk-Peters sent a letter to each committee member who signed that petition.

In the letter, she asks them to resign, or she would petition to have the committee members removed.

News 10 spoke with some of those members on Friday night at a Democratic meeting.

One who signed said he stands behind his decision and has no plans on resigning.

"I was surprised that my years of service within the party, the local party, state and national for that matter could all be wiped away because I signed a petition to simply allow a friend of mine to be on the ballot," Richard Shagley, an elected precinct committee person told us.

Goodwin is running against Democrat Karrum Nasser and incumbent Republican Mayor Duke Bennett.