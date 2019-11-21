VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several community organizations have come together to train for crisis response.
The Vigo County Crisis Intervention team hosted training this week.
It looks at how law enforcement and mental health advocates can address mental health and addiction situations.
Roleplay plays a big part in the training. The team works with actors to act-out a potential crisis situation.
Gibault School, ISU, Hamilton Center, and various Vigo County first responders were involved in the training.
Related Content
- Vigo County Crisis Intervention team holds training
- Law enforcement learn crisis intervention training.
- Vigo County leaders hold listening session
- Vigo County leaders hold mock election
- Law enforcement holds active shooter training in Vigo County middle school
- THFD holds live fire training
- Local reverend holds discussion on opioid crisis
- Vigo County Bicentennial: the train explosion heard around the world
- New Vigo County Sheriff's Office K9 starts training
- Vigo County Sheriff's Office takes part in active shooter training
Scroll for more content...