Vigo County Crisis Intervention team holds training

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Several community organizations have come together to train for crisis response.

The Vigo County Crisis Intervention team hosted training this week.

It looks at how law enforcement and mental health advocates can address mental health and addiction situations.

Roleplay plays a big part in the training. The team works with actors to act-out a potential crisis situation.

Gibault School, ISU, Hamilton Center, and various Vigo County first responders were involved in the training.