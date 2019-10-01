Vigo County Courthouse banner marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

A banner now hangs inside the Vigo County Courthouse.

According to CODA, nearly 2,500 people sought legal help for domestic violence in Vigo County within the past year.

And within that same time-frame, more than 200 people have been served through its residential shelter.

If you or someone you know needs help, call CODA at 812-232-1736.